Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs

The state has seen a 416 per cent rise in swine flu cases in the past 13 days with the number of cases rising to 733 on Thursday from 142 on June 22. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is the highest contributor, with around 50 per cent of the cases reported here. The state also saw 27 deaths due to swine flu.

As per the state health department, most of the cases in MMR are from Mumbai at 182, followed by Thane at 90, Palghar with 36 cases, Kalyan with 27 cases, Navi Mumbai with 20 cases, Raigad with 8 cases, Mira-Bhayandar 5 and Vasai-Virar with 2 cases. The MMR also reported 5 deaths of 4 were reported in Thane and 1 in Raigad.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, co-director, infectious diseases at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said “I’m seeing a lot of H1N1 cases these days. Most patients have mild symptoms. If anyone has symptoms such as fever, sore throat, or cough, they should first get tested for COVID and if the report is negative they should consider testing for swine flu. Even as the test is expensive, the required medicines are available, so there is no need for panic.”

Stay safe, Mumbai

Dos

>> Maintain self-hygiene

>> Avoid crowd

>> In case of symptoms consult a doctor and isolate

>> Use mask and sanitiser

Don’ts

>> Do not self-medicate

>> Avoid using the same mask for a long period

>> Avoid touching surfaces, especially in public places