50-year-old governance norms were revised to ensure transparency and efficiency

CM Devendra Fadnavis with the Deshmukh family. He has promised to pick cops recommended by family to be part of SIT

The state cabinet has approved revised business rules for the administration to enhance efficiency and transparency. This is the third such reform since 1975, outlining which subjects need approval from the cabinet, chief minister, or governor. It also defines the functioning of the council of ministers, including junior and cabinet ministers. As per the changes, junior ministers will now have specific responsibilities under the new rules. The reforms will take effect after the governor’s approval.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the revised business rules would make decision-making faster, more transparent, and people-friendly. “It will benefit the people of Maharashtra because decision-making will now be easier and quicker than before,” he said. The revision stems from recommendations made by a group of Mantralaya secretaries who studied the business rules of the Union Government and other states.

The updated rules will also streamline the government’s legislative work, including the presentation of bills in both Houses. The planning department has now been included in the revised framework. One key recommendation specifies that government resolutions (GRs) should not be issued by officers below the rank of undersecretary.

7-point programme

CM Fadnavis has given bureaucrats and police officers a seven-point agenda to make ‘ease of living’ possible for people. He has set seven priorities for the first 100 days in office, and demanded an action report by April 15. According to Fadnavis, it is time government offices updated their respective websites. The second point is to work on the ‘ease of living’ concept by keeping offices clean. He has asked babus and cops to ensure that investors are not troubled by anyone. He wanted them to visit state projects and welfare scheme centres, and make all facilities including clean washrooms and drinking water available to the people who visit government offices.

Push for new Pune airport

Fadnavis has issued orders to acquire land for Pune’s new greenfield international airport that the government plans to build and operate in the next four years. The land has been identified in seven villages of Purandar near Pune. The land required is 2,832 hectares. The Maharashtra Airport Development Authority has been named as the nodal agency. The decision was taken at a review meeting late Monday.

Fadnavis meets Beed sarpanch’s widow

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s widow, Ashwini, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday evening to seek justice in her husband’s gruesome murder. Fadnavis assured the Deshmukh family that the harshest punishment would be meted out to the gang involved in the murder and he would not stop acting until they were finished.

According to information, the CM promised to appoint the police officers recommended by the Deshmukh family to be part of the SIT that is probing the killing, which occurred on December 9. He also assured that he would meet the traders and businessmen in Beed where the extortion ring has been spreading terror.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, who has been linked with the accused in the case, told the reporters that he had not resigned. His party boss NCP chief Ajit Pawar has backed him, saying that no involvement whatsoever of his had been proved.