Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Ex-BJP MP Raosaheb Danve's daughter joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Updated on: 28 October,2024 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She is likely to be fielded from Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district; Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Ex-BJP MP Raosaheb Danve's daughter joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Pic/X

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Ex-BJP MP Raosaheb Danve's daughter joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav has joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported news agency PTI.


She is likely to be fielded from Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported PTI.


Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday.


With just two days left for the filing of nominations, former MP Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare also crossed over to the Shiv Sena.

Shinde and former MLC Ravindra Phatak welcomed these leaders into the Sena fold.

Gavit sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership (in the then undivided Shiv Sena) in June 2022.

The former MP has been fielded from Palghar assembly constituency by the Shiv Sena which announced a list of 20 nominees on Sunday.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Shiv Sena fields MP Milind Deora against Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya

The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday nominated Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora against ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Mumbai's Worli in the upcoming assembly polls.

Deora, a former Congress leader and Union minister of state, joined the Sena before the Lok Sabha polls this year and was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Shinde's decision to pit Deora against incumbent MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will make Worli a high-voltage contest. The Shiv Sena on Sunday announced its candidates for 20 seats.

It also fielded BJP Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane from the Kudal constituency. His younger brother and sitting MLA Nitesh Rane has been renominated by the BJP from Kankavali in Sindhudurg district.

The party has picked Member of Legislative Council and former MP Bhawana Gawali from Risod in Washim district, while another MLC, Amshya Padvi, will contest on a Sena ticket from the Akkalkuva constituency in Dhule district.

Former Lok Sabha member Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Dindoshi seat in Mumbai. Sena has also nominated former BJP leader Murji Patel for the Andheri East seat in the state capital.

BJP ex-MP Rajendra Gavit, who joined the Sena in 2019 and won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat then, has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)

