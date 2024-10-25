Sunil Tingre’s name appeared on the NCP's second list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. He will go up against Bapusaheb Pathare from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP

Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: NCP fields MLA Sunil Tingre from Vadgaon Sheri constituency x 00:00

On Friday, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced the renomination of incumbent MLA Sunil Tingre for the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency in Pune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil Tingre’s name appeared on the NCP's second list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. He will go up against Bapusaheb Pathare from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

Tingre, who is facing allegations of protecting the accused in the high-profile Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, has been fielded despite opposition from the local BJP unit.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its second list of candidates on Friday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. The party aims to strengthen its position with this new lineup.

Notably, Sana Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik, will contest from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

The NCP's second list also includes former BJP leaders Nishikant Patil for Islampur and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil for Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, who joined the party today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Other prominent names include Dnyaneshwar (Mauli) Katke for Shirur, and Pratap Patil Chikhlikar for Iron.

Earlier, NCP had released its first list featuring 38 candidates. NCP, BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Ajit Pawar reveals seat-sharing discussions for Maharashtra elections at final stage

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced that discussions regarding seat sharing for the upcoming elections are nearing completion, with only 11 out of 288 seats yet to be finalised.

Pawar said, "Yesterday, our whole day was spent in Delhi for the discussion, and today, our senior leader, Praful Patel, is having a discussion. If I say clearly, out of 288 seats, only 11 seats remain to decide who will get which seats... We are trying to make the best decision out of the discussions."

The Deputy Chief Minister also cautioned the media, urging them to verify any claims before publishing.

"Our discussion is still on. I want to request the media not to write anything without verifying it... We are moving in a phased manner. Until we say something, don't conclude that someone has been given a ticket and another ignored," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)