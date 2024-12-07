Breaking News
How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience
Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket
Dumper mishap: Engineer booked after cave-in kills vehicle operator
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras
Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal airport security
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly special session adjourned till December 8 173 MLAs took oath today

Maharashtra Assembly special session adjourned till December 8; 173 MLAs took oath today

Updated on: 07 December,2024 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Sheikh took their oath of office, despite objections from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance

Maharashtra Assembly special session adjourned till December 8; 173 MLAs took oath today

Pic/Sameer Abdedi

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly special session adjourned till December 8; 173 MLAs took oath today
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Assembly special session which began on Saturday has been adjouned till December 8 and a total of 173 newly elected MLAs took oath of office Dec 7 before the assembly was adjourned for the day, the ANI reported.


The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Sheikh took their oath of office today, despite objections from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.


Meanwhile, the remaining 115 MLAs, mainly part of the opposition, are yet to take their oaths.


This comes in response following Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's announcement that the party's elected MLAs will not take the oath of office on Saturday during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's ongoing special session, ANI reported.

Thackeray questioned the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Today we have decided that our (Shiv Sena UBT) winning MLAs will not take the oath. If this was the mandate of the people, people would have been happy and celebrated it. However, there was no such celebration or enthusiasm from the public. We have doubts about EVM," Aaditya Thackeray said, ANI cited.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, along with party workers, paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, responded to Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray's allegations about the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying that if the opposition has problems, it should appeach the Election Commission or the courts.

"There is no point in making such allegations here. They (the opposition) should go to the Election Commission and if they do not get justice there, they should approach the court," said the newly sworn-in MLA Ajit Pawar, ANI cited.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday, ANI reported.

On the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly special session, CM Fadnavis, DCMs Shinde and Pawar earlier this morning paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai.

As per ANI, Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar was sworn in as the Assembly's pro-tem Speaker by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday, one day before the three-day special session begins. 

Devendra Fadnavis took aoth as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time in an event held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other alliance leaders, and celebrities from various fields. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde also took oaths on the occasion.

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, winning with 230 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which rose as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party secured, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a loss with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats, ANI reported.

(With Inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maha Vikas Aghadi vidhan bhavan aaditya thackeray shiv sena mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK