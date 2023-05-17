Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar

Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Updated on: 17 May,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

May consider narco analysis as tainted DRDO scientist continues to conceal information

Pradeep Kurulkar (wearing mask) was produced before the Pune sessions court, on Tuesday. Pic/Faizan Khan

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday filed an application with the Pune sessions court, requesting permission to conduct a polygraph test on Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar who was arrested on charges of sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) after allegedly being honey-trapped.


Sources within the ATS have indicated that Kurulkar and the PIO woman have deleted several chats containing crucial details, which the forensic science laboratory team is currently working to retrieve. “Certain data has been recovered, indicating the exchange of highly sensitive information, and there are certain facts that Kurulkar has not disclosed. Therefore, we are seeking the assistance of a scientific test to obtain further details,” shared an ATS officer.



Sources also revealed that investigators are looking into various aspects of the case, including the visits of several women to the DRDO guesthouse to meet Kurulkar. There are suspicions that he may have met the PIO woman in a foreign country and shared more crucial information, possibly in exchange for sexual favours or monetary gains.


Currently, Kurulkar's bank statements are under scrutiny, but no suspicious transactions have been identified so far.  “We are aware that the money trail might not be directly visible in his bank accounts,” said an officer.

Kurulkar was presented before the court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. His lawyer Rhishikesh R Ganu told mid-day that he is currently unaware of the application filed by the ATS regarding the polygraph test. The ATS may also consider conducting a narco analysis test on Kurulkar if the polygraph test fails to yield conclusive results.

