Maharashtra: Bangladeshi duo held for illegal stay found to be wanted for murder back home

Updated on: 30 November,2023 09:47 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The three were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Panvel town of Maharashtra for illegal stay were found to be wanted for a murder in their home country, police said on Thursday.


Ali Hafiz Sheikh (27), Rabivul Mannan Sheikh (46) and Mesan Kislu Mulla (25) were arrested near the Panvel bus stand on November 18 after police got a tip-off that they were citizens of the neighbouring country who were staying illegally in India and looking for a job.


The three were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act, said senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray.


Police also seized some documents in Bengali from their possession. When they were translated, it came to light that Ali Hafiz Sheikh and Rabivul Mannan Sheikh were wanted in a murder case registered on September 29, 2023, at Kalia police station in Narail district of Bangladesh, the official said.

The process to deport the duo to their country has been started, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

