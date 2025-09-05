The body of 19-year-old Akash Sharma, who fell into Vitawa Creek near Kalwa while travelling by train, was recovered on Friday afternoon. The Thane Disaster Response Force, with help from local fishermen, carried out the search operation despite strong currents. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched further investigation.

The Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi asserted that Akash Sharma, a resident of Gholai Nagar in Kalwa, fell into the creek at 1:00 pm on Thursday while travelling by train from Mulund. As soon as this unfortunate incident happened, authorities took charge and began the search operation.

The Disaster Management Cell Chief, Yasin, while addressing this unfortunate incident, also said, "Personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were involved in the search operation along with two boats. Local fishermen also took part. The search continued till 6:15 pm on Thursday and then resumed on Friday morning. The body was found at 12:30 pm today by fishermen Prathamesh Kharkar, Jitu Kharkar, and Suresh Vitawkar," as cited by news agency PTI.

Yasin Tadvi further asserted that the search operation was hampered by high water flow and strong currents, due to which the authorities were not able to intensify their work earlier, reported PTI.

While addressing more about the incident, Yasin Tadvi further said that, “Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further,” as per PTI.

Two men arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 22.24 lakh on train

In a different incident on Thursday, two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 22.24 lakh from passengers of long-distance trains between Thane, Kalyan and Karjat, railway police officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

As per the reports from PTI, the two accused have been identified as Waqar Alam Tauqir Khan (39) and Jugal Kishore Omprakash Sharma (41), from Ghazipur and Kanpur respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, the Kalyan railway police official said.

Police officials, while asserting about the incident, said that, "The duo, posing as passengers, targeted sleeping travellers at night, stealing cash, jewellery and valuables, before fleeing at halts or when the trains slowed down at stations like Karjat, Thane or Kalyan. We have seized gold ornaments weighing 316 grams and Rs 72,000 in cash," reported PTI.

The probe began in May when a passenger of the Coimbatore-Rajkot Express was robbed of jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.6 lakh, following which an FIR was registered at Kalyan railway police station.

(With inputs from PTI)