The council of ministers also sanctioned Rs 1,275 crore to improve the Varkhede Londhe Barrage Medium Project in Jalgaon district. The project, located on the Girna River, will provide irrigation facilities to 8,290 hectares of land in Chalisgaon and Bhadgaon talukas

The Maharashtra government had sanctioned the creation of the ANTF on August 31, 2023. File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra cabinet approves creation of 346 new posts in Anti-Narcotics Task Force x 00:00

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 346 additional posts in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), along with the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission, among other key decisions, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion of the ANTF aims to bolster enforcement efforts and combat the spread of narcotics, news agency PTI reported.

The government had sanctioned the creation of the ANTF on August 31, 2023.

The cabinet’s approval includes 310 permanent positions and 36 contractual roles within the task force, PTI reported.

These positions range from senior police officers to clerical staff and scientific assistants. The state government has sanctioned recurring expenditure of over Rs 19 crore, along with a one-time expenditure of more than Rs 3 crore for vehicle procurement and other related needs, the government added.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the importance of taking decisive action against drug networks operating across Maharashtra, reported PTI.

Cabinet approves Sixth State Finance Commission

He emphasised that strengthening the task force would enable law enforcement agencies to more effectively address the increasing use of narcotics.

The council of ministers also sanctioned Rs 1,275 crore for the improvement of the Varkhede Londhe Barrage Medium Project in Jalgaon district.

The project, located on the Girna River, will provide irrigation facilities to 8,290 hectares of land in the Chalisgaon and Bhadgaon talukas. This latest approval marks the third administrative sanction for the project, which aims to enhance water availability in the region.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission, which will make recommendations for financial planning and resource distribution from 1st April 2026 to 31st March 2031.

The commission is expected to submit its report by 31st December 2025.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has been granted the authority to recommend the names of the commission's chairman and members to the Governor. The commission will review the financial status of local self-government institutions and propose measures to improve their economic management, as per an official release.

Land to be allocated to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune to construct bridge over nullah

The cabinet also approved a Rs 1,594 crore solar energy project to enhance the energy efficiency of the Mhaisal Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sangli district.

The project aims to meet the scheme’s annual electricity requirement of approximately 39.8 crore units through solar power. The Krishna Koyna Lift Irrigation Project, which includes the Mhaisal scheme, plays a vital role in providing water to drought-prone areas in Sangli and Solapur districts, the statement noted.

Under the approved plan, 65 out of the 108 pumps in the Mhaisal scheme will be upgraded to energy-efficient models. Additionally, an advanced monitoring system and a 200 MW solar power plant will be installed. The generated electricity will be supplied to the Narwad substation via a dedicated transmission line.

The financial structure of the project includes a loan of Rs 1,120 crore from Germany’s KfW Bank, along with an investment of Rs 474 crore from the state government. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission and other state agencies will oversee the project’s implementation, which is expected to reduce operational costs and promote the use of green energy in the state’s irrigation sector.

The water supply will benefit 1,08,197 hectares of agricultural land across tehsils such as Miraj, Kavathe Mahankal, Tasgaon, and Jat in Sangli district, as well as Sangola and Mangalvedha in Solapur district.

The cabinet also approved the allocation of land to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune to construct a bridge over a nullah on a nominal annual lease of Re 1.

The hospital, run by the Dinanath Mangeshkar Foundation, had requested 795 square metres of land to construct the bridge, which will connect its properties in Erandwane and Karvenagar. The land will be leased at the nominal rate of Re 1 per year, with the foundation bearing the construction costs. The bridge is expected to improve accessibility for patients, staff, and ambulances.

(With PTI inputs)