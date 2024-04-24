The incident took place on Monday evening during a wedding celebration at the man's residence located in a building in Ambernath area

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Case against man for fire at neighbour's house in Thane x 00:00

Police have registered a case against a man on charges of negligence while bursting firecrackers which led to a blaze in a house located near his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Monday evening during a wedding celebration at the man's residence located in a building in Ambernath area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly burst firecrackers in the compound of his building. One of the lit crackers fell in the balcony of a house located opposite to the building, leading to a fire in the balcony, the official from Ambernath police station said, reported PTI.

The fire damaged grilles and some other materials in that house, he said.

Based on a complaint by a resident of the fire-affected house, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case, reported PTI.

In another case, a 61-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for 34 years was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused, Jahangir Dinmohammad Sheikh, from the western suburb of Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai on Monday evening, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused was involved in a murder that took place in a residential building in Mira Road in December 1990, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Madan Ballal of the MBVV police said.

Sheikh is one of the six accused involved in stabbing and killing the victim, Gabrial alias Sudhakar Kristan Amanna (22), during a party, he said, reported PTI.

The police had earlier arrested five accused in the case while Sheikh had remained absconding since, the official said.

Meanwhile, two men have been arrested here with several firearms and ammunition, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Vigilance has been stepped up in the city in view of the Lok Sabha elections, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil.

On April 18, Shambu Suresh Mahato (35), a resident of Bihar, was intercepted in Saket Road area and four pistols, two country-made revolvers, a magazine and 18 live cartridges were seized from his possession, the DCP said, reported PTI.

Mahato had been sentenced to imprisonment in a murder case in Rabale area in 2011 and got into arms trafficking after serving the sentence, the official said.

On Monday, police arrested Shebahadur Navbahadur Kharki, a resident of Chandigarh, in Wagle Estate area here and seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession, reported PTI.

Both were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and IPC.

Police were probing the purpose for which the firearms were meant, the DCP said.

(With inputs from PTI)