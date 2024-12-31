Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also directed them to enforce policies for scrapping all vehicles above 15 years of age, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis asks transport department to use AI for road safety measures x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the state transport department officials to increase the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to minimise road accidents, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also directed them to enforce policies for scrapping all vehicles above 15 years of age, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday said, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra government has signed an agreement with Google, it said, adding the CM asked the transport department to increase the use of AI to strengthen the sector's security and sustainability, using the agreement.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the next 100-day action plans for the transport, ports and the state airport authority departments in a meeting at the Sahyadri guest house, reported PTI.

He emphasised the need for scrapping all vehicles older than 15 years, both public and private.

As per the release, more than 13,000 outdated government vehicles will be scrapped, and the state transport corporation's buses older than 15 years will be replaced or retrofitted with the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) kits to improve performance, reported PTI.

The CM also outlined plans for the state's electric vehicle (EV) policy, which is set to be released within the next three years, the release said.

Fadnavis also instructed the transport department to introduce bike taxi and maxi cab services to enhance urban mobility.

He stressed the importance of formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of buses, especially in accident-prone ghat regions, the release added.

CM Devendra Fadnavis tells officials to set up Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission, MSTDC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to take active steps to boost the state's textile sector, reported news agency PTI.

He directed them to establish the Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission (MTTM) and Maharashtra State Textile Development Corporation (MSTDC) and also emphasised the state's active participation in Bharat Tex 2025, scheduled to take place in New Delhi, reported PTI.

These announcements came during the CM's review of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj's 100-day action plan.

The CM called for inviting of Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to set up technical textile parks and also stressed on the importance of effectively implementing the Captive Market Scheme to support the local textile industry, reported PTI.

To support handloom weavers, Fadnavis directed the implementation of an old-age pension scheme to ensure social security, officials said.

"Under the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28, he called for the development of 'Urban Haat' centres to promote and support handloom artisans. He also proposed collaborating with Prasar Bharati to broadcast the first episode of the traditional textile industry series 'Kargha'," an official said, reported PTI.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of innovation and efficiency and instructed officials about the digitisation and automation of schemes within the textile department.

He also encouraged the increased adoption of solar energy in spinning mills across the state, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)