Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde celebrates Holi at home, pays respect to late mentor Anand Dighe

Extending Holi greetings to the people of the state and to his "detractors", Shinde said these festivals carry special importance in the country and the state

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde celebrates Holi. Pic/Eknath Shinde's team

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday celebrated Holi with his family at his residence in Thane city.

Extending Holi greetings to the people of the state and to his "detractors", Shinde said these festivals carry special importance in the country and the state.

He appealed the people of the state to celebrate the festival of Holi by using natural colors and in an environment-friendly manner.

"With the new alliance coming to power in Maharashtra eight months ago, all festivals such as Dahi handi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navaratri, Diwali, and Holi are being celebrated with fervour," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders immediate relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains

On the occasion of Dhulivandan, Shinde celebrated Holi with his family and police officers deployed for security at his residence in Thane.

Later, he drove straight to Anand Aashram, the headquarters of Shiv Sena, and paid respect to his late mentor Anand Dighe with colours.

Speaking about the unseasonal rains which damaged crops just ahead of the harvest season, Shinde said farmers should be given relief and confidence. He said the state government stands with the farmers.

Earlier today, the chief minister took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct panchnamas or assessments of the losses suffered by farmers.

Elsewhere, people in Thane city celebrated Holi with enthusiasm smearing each other with colours.