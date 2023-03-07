Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders immediate relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains

The chief minister has asked that a panchnama be carried out to assess the damages and the affected farmers be compensated immediately

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered that immediate relief be given to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the unseasonal rains that hit parts of the state.

The chief minister has asked that a panchnama be carried out to assess the damages and the affected farmers be compensated immediately.

The chief minister held a review meeting to assess the damage caused due to the unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. He spoke to Chief Secretary and District Collectors and sought information about the situation. The Maharashtra chief minister directed the revenue department to immediately conduct panchnama of losses incurred by the farmers.

Unseasonal rains have affected crops in many districts of Maharashtra just ahead of the harvest season, the chief minster noted during the meeting and insisted that the farmers should get immediate relief.

Pertinently, unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Washim, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, and Ahmednagar.

Meanwhile, Hailstorms have flattened crops in the north Maharashtra region including parts of Nashik and Dhule districts.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of thunderstorms and moderate rains in isolated places in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts till this afternoon. A brief spell of rain brought some relief to Mumbaikars.

According to officials, a severe impact of the showers was seen in north Maharashtra including Nashik and Dhule districts.

In the last two days, some parts of Maharashtra experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning.