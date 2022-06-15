Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra cyber has just 16 cops for 43 districts

Maharashtra cyber has just 16 cops for 43 districts

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Once a nodal agency, Maharashtra cyber is now dealing with serious cases like loan app scam, porn on OTT case; officers say staff crunch hurting probes

Maharashtra cyber has just 16 cops for 43 districts

(From left) stte Cyber SP Sanjay Shintre, ADG Madhukar Pandey, IG Yashasvi Yadav at the state cyber HQ


Only six officers and ten staff: this is the total manpower of the state cyber, which is responsible for investigating cyber offences of 35 districts in police.

The state cyber earlier used to work as a nodal agency for the state police, but it now even registers FIRs to investigate important cases like the loan app harassment case. During coverage of the loan app harassment cases, mid-day found that only two inspectors, two assistant inspectors and two sub-inspectors had been allotted to the state cyber along with 10 staff. 




The cyber crime cell was set up by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2016. Fadnavis had also provided 44 cyber labs to all districts, which were to report to the Maharashtra cyber HQ in Mumbai. However, later, all the labs were given to the district police stations, and Maharashtra cyber started working only as a nodal agency for the state to assist in cases related to cyber fraud. 


Show full article

devendra fadnavis mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK