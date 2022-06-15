Maharashtra cyber has just 16 cops for 43 districts

Once a nodal agency, Maharashtra cyber is now dealing with serious cases like loan app scam, porn on OTT case; officers say staff crunch hurting probes

(From left) stte Cyber SP Sanjay Shintre, ADG Madhukar Pandey, IG Yashasvi Yadav at the state cyber HQ

Only six officers and ten staff: this is the total manpower of the state cyber, which is responsible for investigating cyber offences of 35 districts in police.

The state cyber earlier used to work as a nodal agency for the state police, but it now even registers FIRs to investigate important cases like the loan app harassment case. During coverage of the loan app harassment cases, mid-day found that only two inspectors, two assistant inspectors and two sub-inspectors had been allotted to the state cyber along with 10 staff.

The cyber crime cell was set up by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2016. Fadnavis had also provided 44 cyber labs to all districts, which were to report to the Maharashtra cyber HQ in Mumbai. However, later, all the labs were given to the district police stations, and Maharashtra cyber started working only as a nodal agency for the state to assist in cases related to cyber fraud.

Show full article