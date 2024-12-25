Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Elderly man killed in Palghar hunt on for culprit

Maharashtra: Elderly man killed in Palghar; hunt on for culprit

Updated on: 25 December,2024 12:07 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place last Saturday and the body was found on Monday, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known

Representational Image

The police on Wednesday said that a man allegedly killed a 65-year-old villager and then dumped the body at a field in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place last Saturday and the body was found on Monday, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.


The victim, belonging to Gavtanpada in Jawhar taluka, was killed by a man while both were inebriated, Jawhar police station's inspector Kishore Manbhav said quoting the FIR, reported PTI.


The accused then tied the body to a rope, dragged it for about 150 metres to a field of another villager and dumped it there, the police said, reported PTI.

Some passersby spotted the body on Monday and alerted the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Jawhar, reported PTI.

Search was on for the accused, the police said.

Man held for 12-year-old girl's murder in Thane

Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported PTI.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person at around 4 pm on Monday when she was playing outside her house in Kalyan town, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters.

The body was found near the wall of a graveyard at Bapgaon near Bhiwandi at about 10 am on Tuesday, he said, reported PTI.

The motive behind the murder was not yet known.

The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening after searching her for several hours, reported PTI.

Police initially registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the girl.

During the probe into the crime, the police arrested a man and were searching for another person suspected to be involved in the crime, Zende said, reported PTI.

After the body was found on Tuesday, BNS section 103(1) (murder) was added to the case, Kolsewadi's senior police inspector Ashok Kadam told PTI, reported PTI.

"We are waiting for the postmortem report and if rape is detected, other penal sections will be added to the FIR," Kadam said.

Six teams have been formed to trace the other wanted accused, who is a habitual offender against whom several criminal cases are already registered, Zende said.

(With inputs from PTI)

