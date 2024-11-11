BJP’s manifesto for the 2024 Maharashtra elections promises financial aid, job opportunities, and development initiatives aimed at boosting the state's economy and welfare.

The BJP, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, launched its manifesto for the 2024 Maharashtra elections, presenting a vision for the state’s future built on principles of nationalism, social harmony, and economic progress. Shah, confident of a resounding victory for the BJP-Mahayuti alliance, laid out an ambitious roadmap for Maharashtra’s development.

Key promises from the BJP’s manifesto include:

Ladki Bahin Yojana 2,100 monthly financial assistance for women: R25,200 per year

Loan Waiver for farmers: Samman Nidhi increased from R12,000 to R15,000

Food Security and pakka houses for poor families

Increase in old age pension from R1,500 to R2,100

Relief from inflation; price stabilisation for essential items

10 lakh students to get R10,000 monthly stipend, and 25 lakh new job opportunities

45,000 villages to get farm track roads

Anganwadi and ASHA Workers to get R15,000 honorarium and insurance coverage

and ASHA Workers to get R15,000 honorarium and insurance coverage 30 per cent reduction in electricity bills; lighting up homes with solar and renewable energy

Maharashtra will be made $1 trillion economy by 2028

‘Vision Maharashtra 2029’ to be presented within 100 days of forming the government

To make Maharashtra the capital of fintech and Al. Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik to be made aero- space hubs.

Rebate to farmers on SGST on purchase of fertilisers farmers to get 16,000 per quintal as minimum price for soybean

By 2027, 50 lakh lakhpati didis will be created industrial cluster to establish industrial cluster for every 500 SHGs with 21,000 crore revolving fund

Free ration for low-income families under Akshay Anna Yojana

“MAHARATHI-ATL Yojana’ to be introduced in “MA- HARATHI-ATL Yojana’ to be introduced.

Skill census will be conducted to analyse the skill gaps based on industry need

‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha Kendra’ will be established in every district of Maharashtra. 10 lakh new entrepreneurs will be created.

15 lakh interest-free loans for SC, ST and OBC entrepreneurs

Reimbursement of tuition and examination fees for OBC, SEBC, EWS, NT, and VJNT category students

Swami Vivekananda Youth Health Card will be launched for annual health check-ups of youth

To preserve and promote this heritage, a Fort Development Authority (FDA) will be established.

‘Senior Citizens First’ policy will be adopted implementing Aadhaar Enabled Service Delivery (AESD) to ensure automated services

Strict law will be enacted against forced and fraudulent conversions

Use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (Al), drones to reduce human-wildlife conflict and prevention of life and property

The BJP’s manifesto is characterised by a focus on economic growth, social justice, and infrastructure development, with a promise to tackle issues such as inflation, religious conversions, and unemployment head-on. The party is determined to lead Maharashtra into an era of prosperity while securing its position as a strong and unified state.