Dhanashri Sahastrabuddhe filed her nomination from Mahim constituency

Election officials for the Mahim Assembly constituency have rejected the application of Dhanashri Sahasrabuddhe—the woman who infamously vandalised the nameplate outside DyCM Devendra Fadnavis’s office at Mantralaya in September—filed her nomination as a ‘BJP candidate’ a month later. Sahastrabuddhe submitted her nomination despite not receiving any official nomination or an A and B form from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to support her candidacy.

Sahastrabuddhe was among many candidates who filed nominations from the Mahim Assembly constituency for the upcoming election. In the column requesting applicants to specify the party they represent, Sahastrabuddhe listed ‘BJP.’ However, on Wednesday, during the scrutiny of applications, her nomination was rejected by election officials. Sahastrabuddhe did not respond to calls for comment.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye stated that the party has absolutely no connection with this case. Earlier this year, in September, the Mumbai police registered a case against Sahastrabuddhe for vandalising the nameplates outside Fadnavis’s office. According to a news report, the police claimed that Sahastrabuddhe, a resident of Dadar, was ‘mentally unstable.’

What is an AB form?

Among the documents required when filing a nomination for elections, the A and B forms are crucial. Popularly known as the ‘AB form,’ it indicates that the candidate has been approved and endorsed by a political party to receive its official symbol and contest the election.