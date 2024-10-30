Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Elections 2024 Devendra Fadnavis nameplate vandal files bogus BJP bid rejected

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis nameplate vandal files bogus BJP bid, rejected

Updated on: 31 October,2024 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Dhanashri’s nomination was rejected over missing party endorsement

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis nameplate vandal files bogus BJP bid, rejected

Dhanashri Sahastrabuddhe filed her nomination from Mahim constituency

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis nameplate vandal files bogus BJP bid, rejected
x
00:00

Election officials for the Mahim Assembly constituency have rejected the application of Dhanashri Sahasrabuddhe—the woman who infamously vandalised the nameplate outside DyCM Devendra Fadnavis’s office at Mantralaya in September—filed her nomination as a ‘BJP candidate’ a month later. Sahastrabuddhe submitted her nomination despite not receiving any official nomination or an A and B form from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to support her candidacy.


Sahastrabuddhe was among many candidates who filed nominations from the Mahim Assembly constituency for the upcoming election. In the column requesting applicants to specify the party they represent, Sahastrabuddhe listed ‘BJP.’ However, on Wednesday, during the scrutiny of applications, her nomination was rejected by election officials. Sahastrabuddhe did not respond to calls for comment.


Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye stated that the party has absolutely no connection with this case. Earlier this year, in September, the Mumbai police registered a case against Sahastrabuddhe for vandalising the nameplates outside Fadnavis’s office. According to a news report, the police claimed that Sahastrabuddhe, a resident of Dadar, was ‘mentally unstable.’


What is an AB form?

Among the documents required when filing a nomination for elections, the A and B forms are crucial. Popularly known as the ‘AB form,’ it indicates that the candidate has been approved and endorsed by a political party to receive its official symbol and contest the election.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK