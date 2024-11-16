Police Constable Ganesh Ashok Shinde was on election duty at Wilson College on Thursday

Representation pic

Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper

A case has been registered against Police Constable Ganesh Ashok Shinde for violating the confidentiality of the voting process during postal voting for the 231-Ashti Assembly Constituency at Wilson College. The Gamdevi police registered the FIR on Saturday and began investigation into the matter.

According to officers from the Gamdevi Police Station, the incident occurred between 9 am on November 14 and 5 pm on November 15. Constable Shinde, who was posted at the Armed Police Headquarters in Tardeo, allegedly photographed his completed ballot paper using his mobile phone and shared it on social media platforms.

This act is a violation of Section 223 of the BNS and Section 128 of the Representation of People Act, which safeguard the secrecy of the voting process. Prasanna Madhusudan Tambe, a 58-year-old citizen reported the incident. Senior Police Inspector Prashant K Kolhekar of Gamdevi police station confirmed that a FIR has been filed, and PSI Aniket Shedge is leading the investigation.