Maharashtra elections 2024: We have voted. It’s your turn now, Mumbai!

Suchita S Wairkar and Suman U Baindukar, both aged 88, cast their votes at home on Thursday, from the Mahim Assembly constituency. The Election Commission, had this year, for the first time, provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), in the Lok Sabha elections.
Pics/Ashish Raje
The Election Commission, had this year, for the first time, provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), in the Lok Sabha elections.
Voters above 85 years of age and PwDs with 40 per cent benchmark disability can avail the facility.