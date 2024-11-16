Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: We have voted. It’s your turn now, Mumbai!

Updated on: 16 November,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Suchita S Wairkar and Suman U Baindukar, both aged 88, cast their votes at home on Thursday, from the Mahim Assembly constituency. The Election Commission, had this year, for the first time, provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Pics/Ashish Raje

Suchita S Wairkar and Suman U Baindukar, both aged 88, cast their votes at home on Thursday, from the Mahim Assembly constituency


Pics/Ashish Raje


The Election Commission, had this year, for the first time, provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), in the Lok Sabha elections. 


Voters above 85 years of age and PwDs with 40 per cent benchmark disability can avail the facility.

