Representation pic

Ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) poll rally scheduled for Wednesday, the Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory on the movement of vehicles along the WEH, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Temporary restrictions have been ordered to ensure smooth traffic movement, which will go along with the rally during peak hours at BKC. “We have not told offices to work from home, as we expect a swift flow of traffic. These restrictions are temporary,” said a traffic police officer.

Samadhan Pawar, DCP (traffic), who issued the notification, said, “Our aim will be to ensure that there is smooth movement of traffic as it is a working day.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and other leaders will likely address the rally in BKC, which is expected to begin at 4 pm.

According to the advisory, vehicles coming from WEH, Dharavi, and Worli sea link going towards Kurla shall go through Bharat Nagar Junction. Alternative routes: From Bharat Nagar Junction, vehicular traffic will have to take a right turn for Sebi Junction - a right turn from One BKC Junction—a left turn from Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club—the American Consulate Junction—a left turn at Tata Communication—and shall proceed from the MTNL Junction towards Kurla.

Vehicular traffic coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar proceeding towards Kurla shall go through Bharat Nagar Junction to Kurla. Vehicular traffic coming from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, and UTI Tower towards BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla shall be restricted, according to the advisory. CST Road shall also remain closed to traffic.

Alternative routes, including Kalanagar Junction, NSC Junction, MTNL Junction, Baskar Court Junction, and the Connector Junction for Kurla and Chunabhatti, shall remain functional, mentioned the advisory.

