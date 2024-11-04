The Maharashtra Government started the Maharashtra 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' to support the state's women citizens who are economically vulnerable

Despite political differences, Mahayuti NCP candidates Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana both hailed the Maharashtra government's Ladki Behen Yojana and said that this initiative will make a huge impact in the Maharashtra elections 2024 in favour of Mahayuti, ANI reported.

Mahayuti's Anushakti Nagar candidate Sana Malik, told ANI that initially, women were doubtful but when they received money, they were all happy and enthusiasm spread among them.

"People started calling and I and my father received many calls. Since August 14, there's been excitement among women who benefited from the scheme and anticipation among those waiting. There's buzz and discussion about the Chief Minister's promise to double the benefits if re-elected, with some mentioning a possible increase to Rs 2000," Sana Malik said.

She added "Women are enthusiastically sharing their experiences and feeling satisfied. The impact is evident across all religions and communities, particularly in slums and lower-income areas where women appreciate the financial support for school fees, electricity bills, and other expenses. I witness this enthusiasm daily, interacting with 400-500 women."

Speaking to ANI, NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) said that 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' has made a huge impact in favour of Mahayuti as it empowered women with money, which was seen during Diwali shopping in local markets.

The Maharashtra Government started the Maharashtra 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' to support the state's women citizens who are economically vulnerable. The state government aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1500 to selected women applicants under this scheme.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said "...'Ladli Behna Yojana itni superhit ho gayi hai ki unki (opposition) hawa tang ho gayi hai'...The opposition is so scared that the ground has slipped under their feet. Congress President Kharge ji said that MVA is not going to provide such schemes...This is people's money and we have to give it to the public..."

Earlier, CM Shinde in an interview with ANI said that the money for the Ladki Bahin Yojana for the month of November was being transferred to the bank account of all beneficiaries in the month of October itself.

"The money for the Ladli Behen scheme should not be stopped because of the Model Code of Conduct, that is why we gave the November money in October. Elections are on November 20, results are on 23. After that, we will give the money for December in November because our intentions are very clear. Ask my Ladli Behna how they are getting benefits from Rs 1500. I belong to a poor farmer family. I have seen poverty. I used to think that whenever I got the power, I would do something for my beloved sisters, mothers, farmers, brothers, and senior citizens... As soon as I got the power, I told both my deputy CMs what we had to do and we did," he said.

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 assembly seats will be held on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)