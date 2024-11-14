Incumbent Rutuja Latke of Sena (UBT) and challenger Murji Patel lay out plans to eliminate traffic congestion, water woes and pollution in this constituency

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rutuja Latke before she filed her nomination form on October 28. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Andheri East Assembly constituency is expected to see a close contest between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MLA Rutuja Latke against Murji Patel, who is being fielded by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). The former came to represent the Assembly seat after emerging victorious in a 2022 byelection following the passing of her husband, two-time MLA Ramesh Latke.

Home to a largely middle-class population, the constituency has upscale buildings and slum pockets as well as corporate offices. According to citizens, traffic management, encroached footpaths, water scarcity, poor roads and slum redevelopment are major issues.

Kunal Chaudhari, an Andheri East resident, said, “Traffic jams are a huge problem and we hope the MLA we elect can solve it. This constituency has many residential areas and offices, so we expect the public transportation situation to be improved. Also, roads here should be made pothole-free.”

Rutuja Latke, Shiv Sena (UBT)

How do you plan to address issues citizens face in your constituency if re-elected?

Traffic is one of the important issues. In some places, we have been able to solve this but there are places where people are still being inconvenienced. Solving the traffic issue by involving government agencies will be a priority. I intend to provide free high-quality education to students of BMC schools in Andheri and to modernise these facilities.

What steps would you take to improve women’s safety?

Ensuring the safety of women and children is one of my top priorities. I will work to improve the lighting in public areas that are currently dark and unsafe, ensuring streets are well-lit for everyone. Additionally, I will advocate for establishing dedicated women’s police chowkies in key locations across Andheri East to enhance security. I will introduce self-employment schemes and set up self-defence training centres to empower women, providing resources and skills to help women feel safer and more independent.



What are your plans to address water scarcity?

Several areas in my constituency are facing water issues. Providing adequate water to people in slum pockets and other spots is something that I will try to solve on priority as water is one of the most important needs. The water supply issue in Subhash Nagar will be taken up when I get elected.

What measures will you implement to tackle pollution?

Yes, these challenges are serious and as an MLA, I will make sure that the open spaces including the RG [recreation ground] plots and playgrounds of the BMC remain as they are. Efforts will also be taken to increase the green cover of my constituency by taking suggestions from experts. Efforts will be taken to make sure that the open spaces remain unencroached.



How do you plan to approach the redevelopment of slums?

Many SRA projects are stuck in my constituency and once elected, I will personally look into the issue and resolve them so that slum dwellers get their houses on time.