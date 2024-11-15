Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav seeks to retain power despite being trounced by rival in Assembly seat during failed bid to become Mumbai South MP

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Manoj Jamsutkar. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Two Senas fighting for Byculla where no MLA got elected twice since 2009 x 00:00

Delayed redevelopment, inadequate water supply, narrow roads and the hawker menace are some of the issues Byculla residents have been facing for the past few decades. Famous for its Khada Parsi statue, old-world charm, iconic botanical garden and zoo and wholesale vegetable market, the populous Assembly seat, which never repeated an MLA in the past three elections, is witnessing an interesting fight between the rival Shiv Senas as well as the AIMIM.

“The hawker menace is affecting traffic and pedestrian movement. On the other hand, hawkers have their own issues. Though these are somewhat managed locally by setting timings for hawking, we need a permanent solution,” said Nadeem Husain.

Kiran Zodge, former chairman of Byculla vegetable market, said, the area where a flyover has been constructed in front of the zoo has become an accident spot. School children, senior citizens and thousands of people visiting the zoo and market have trouble crossing the road. A bottleneck has been created in front of the railway station. This issue needs to be solved.”

“Every election had different equations. In earlier polls, candidates won due to the division of votes between two or more parties; this time, this may not be the case. I have been consistently holding rallies in the constituency and getting tremendous support from voters. Also, Congress, NCP-SP and AAP are with us, so I don’t think there will be any division of votes and voters will choose the Sena (UBT) this time,” said Manoj Jamsutkar.

Yamini Jadhav said, “I haven’t checked who else is contesting and I am not interested either. My husband, Yashwant Jadhav, and I have changed the face of Byculla by undertaking various initiatives. When I make rounds in my constituency with my hands folded, I am not required to introduce myself to people. That is my asset and I am banking on it.”

Votes secured in previous elections

2019

Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

51,180 votes

Waris Pathan (AIMIM)

31,157 votes

Anna Madhu Chavan (Congress)

24,139 votes

Geeta Gawli (ABS)

10,493 votes



2014

Waris Pathan (AIMIM)

25,314 votes

Madhu Chavan (BJP)

23,957 votes

Madhukar Chavan (Congress)

22,021 votes

Geeta Gawali (ABS)

20,895 votes

Sanjay Naik (MNS)

19,762 votes