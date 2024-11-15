Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Will change water lines in Mazgaon, says Manoj Jamsutkar

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Delayed redevelopment, inadequate water supply, narrow roads and the hawker menace are some of the issues Byculla residents have been facing for the past few decades

Manoj Jamsutkar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Do you have any solution to the area’s water problems?
The Mazgaon water reservoir is in a dilapidated condition, so Mazagaon and Byculla get water through direct pumping. Even the water lines are age-old and corroded, which leads to contamination and pressure issues. After getting elected, my first preference will be to change these lines.


How will you address the last-mile connectivity issue?
BEST buses are the backbone of Mumbai’s public transport system. We always ensure there are enough bus services as per local demand. After receiving requests from residents, we followed up with the BEST and added a few more stops to benefit senior citizens and schoolchildren.
 
Redevelopment isn’t happening as quickly as resident expect...
Byculla has buildings that are as old as 120 years. The issue is not just about dilapidated structures. Water supply, parking and lack of other civic amenities are also problems. There should be a state government policy to redevelop these buildings, which is practical and can be implemented.
 
What solutions do you propose for the local pollution problem?
Firewood is used on a large scale by bakeries in the area, which leads to air pollution. Instead, if the government provides gas or electricity-based machinery on subsidy, the issue will be solved. Though there are rules and regulations to curb pollution at construction sites, private builders do not follow them. The BMC has to take strict action against these developers.


