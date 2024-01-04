Maharashtra: Ex-administrator booked for cheating Palghar housing society of Rs 10 lakh

The accused allegedly submitted a fake degree of Delhi University to the divisional deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Navi Mumbai, based on which he secured the position of the administrator of a Palghar housing society in Vasai area

A ex-administrator was booked for cheating Palghar housing society of Rs 10 lakh. A case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a housing society in Maharashtra's Palghar district of Rs 10 lakh during his tenure as its administrator, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused allegedly submitted a fake degree of Delhi University to the divisional deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Navi Mumbai, based on which he secured the position of the administrator of a Palghar housing society in Vasai area, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Achole police station, reported PTI.

During his tenure as the administrator from 2019 to 2022, the accused allegedly embezzled funds worth Rs 10 lakh, it said, reported PTI.

The ex-administrator was booked and a case was registered against the accused last week under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and various sections for forgery, the police said, reported PTI.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping 25 investors of nearly Rs 1 crore after luring them with high returns, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Accused Sonali Chavan-Bhandare and Ashish Lwate allegedly cheated the investors since February 2022, he said, reported PTI.

The accused persuaded the victims to invest in a "gold coin" scheme through their company with the promise of lucrative returns. Collectively, the victims shelled out Rs 1.03 crore, he said, reported PTI.

When the investors did not receive the promised returns as well as the principal, they approached the police, reported PTI.

The Kharghar police on Tuesday registered a cheating case against the duo, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three unidentified persons robbed a car driver of his vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash after assaulting him in Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

A complaint was registered on Tuesday based on the victim's statement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident on December 30, they said, reported PTI.

The 20-year-old driver was on his way from Katai Naka in Thane city when the three men flagged down his car, seemingly seeking a lift to Vashi in Navi Mumbai, said the police, quoting from the complaint, reported PTI.

When he stopped the car, the trio brandished a knife, assaulted the victim, and forcibly ejected him from the vehicle. The assailants fled in the car after looting Rs 2.21 lakh in cash from the victim, said the police, reported PTI.

An investigation was underway, they added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)