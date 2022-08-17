Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Flood alert issued in Palghar district

Maharashtra: Flood alert issued in Palghar district

Updated on: 17 August,2022 10:11 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Water was being discharged from Tansa, Modaksagar, Kawdas and Dhamni dams, an official said

Maharashtra: Flood alert issued in Palghar district

Representative Image


The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra on Tuesday issued an alert to riverside villages in Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu, Wada and Vikramgad tehsils as water was being released from dams following heavy rains.


Water was being discharged from Tansa, Modaksagar, Kawdas and Dhamni dams, an official said. The water level of Vaitarna and Pinjal rivers was rising, he added.

Also read: Mumbai: Heavy rains cause waterlogging, traffic snarls; Andheri subway closed


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
palghar vasai dahanu mumbai rains mumbai weather indian meteorological department mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK