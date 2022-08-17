Maharashtra: Flood alert issued in Palghar district

Water was being discharged from Tansa, Modaksagar, Kawdas and Dhamni dams, an official said

Representative Image

The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra on Tuesday issued an alert to riverside villages in Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu, Wada and Vikramgad tehsils as water was being released from dams following heavy rains.

Water was being discharged from Tansa, Modaksagar, Kawdas and Dhamni dams, an official said. The water level of Vaitarna and Pinjal rivers was rising, he added.

Also read: Mumbai: Heavy rains cause waterlogging, traffic snarls; Andheri subway closed

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal