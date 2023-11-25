Maharashtra: Forests should be saved, says Devendra Fadnavis over preservation of green space

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the forests should be saved, he was speaking on the preservation of green spaces

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/Atul Kamble

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the forests should be saved, he was speaking on the preservation of green spaces, reported the ANI.

According to the news agency, in response to allegations that the Maharashtra Government is bent on removing forest cover in the name of development, Devendra Fadnavis said that the forests should be saved and there is no question about it.

"Forests should be saved and there is no question about it," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said while responding to a reporter's question who said that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that the state government is removing forest cover in the name of development, as per the ANI.

Devendra Fadnavis further claimed that when he was the Chief Minister, Maharashtra was the only state in which there was an increase in forest coverage.

"From 2014 to 2019 when I was Maharashtra's Chief Minister, if you look into the 2020 report published by the country's forest department, you will see that Maharashtra is the only state in which there has been an increase in forest coverage. In Maharashtra, we have tried to increase forests," he said.

According to the Forest Survey Report 2021, the three top states that showed an increase in forest cover were Andhra Pradesh (647 sq km) followed by Telangana (632 sq km) and Odisha. Area-wise, Madhya Pradesh had the largest forest cover in the country followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited renowned cardiac surgeon and Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Dr. Ramakanta Panda's wildlife photo exhibition in south Mumbai.

Dr Ramakanta Panda's wildlife photography exhibition 'Heartbeats' is open for visitors at Jahangir Art Gallery.

Apart from Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal and bollywood actor Akshay Kumar were also seen visiting the photo exhibition on Saturday.

Dr. Ramakanta Panda is a renowned heart surgeon and Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute. He is also an avid wildlife photographer. Dr. Panda has established the Asian Wildlife Trust, a project of the Asian Heart Institute.

(with ANI inputs)

