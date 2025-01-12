Maharashtra: Gas cylinders explode on street food cart in Parbhani; none hurt

The blasts occurred on a 'vada pav' cart on Vasmat Road, and the fire department received a call at 12.11 am, the official said

Two gas cylinders exploded on a street food cart in Maharashtra's Parbhani, and no one was injured in the incident, an official from the fire department said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The blasts occurred on a 'vada pav' cart on Vasmat Road, and the fire department received a call at 12.11 am, the official said, reported PTI.

Two gas cylinders on the cart exploded one after the other, he said, adding that there was no report of injuries to anyone.

The official said the cart was destroyed in the blaze. The fire was doused in 30 minutes.

250 residents evacuated after fire in Thane building; no casualty

Nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in the Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing operations and evacuated the building occupants, he said.

The blaze was put out in about an hour following which the people were allowed to return to their apartments, the official said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he added.

Fire breaks out in hotel in Mumbai's Kurla; no report of injuries

A fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Saturday, though there is no report of injuries at present, an official said.

The blaze broke out in Rangoon Zaika Hotel on the arterial LBS Marg at 9:05 pm and four fire engines and four water tankers have been deployed for the dousing operation, he said.

"It is a level one (less intensity) fire. There are no reports of injuries as of now. Civic officials, police, and power supply personnel are at the site to monitor the operation to douse the fire," the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)