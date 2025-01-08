Fire tenders have been deployed to bring the blaze under control

A fire broke out at a car showroom in Jalgaon in Maharashtra, officials said, ANI reported.

The incident took place in Jalgaon's Kusumba area on Wednesday morning. Fire tenders have been deployed to bring the blaze under control, ANI reported.

Visuals from the scene showed smoke coming out of the building.

More details are awaited.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at car showroom in Kusumba area of Maharashtra's Jalgaon. Fire tenders are at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/ZWLP7UlS7x — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

Earlier, a senior citizen lost his life due to a fire that broke out on the 11th floor of a 13-storey building in Andheri West on Monday night. The fire erupted around 10 pm in the ‘B’ wing of Sky Pan building in Oberoi Complex and was extinguished at 1.49 am.

Rahul Mishra, 75, died due to smoke inhalation, while Raunak Mishra, 38, who was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, was discharged against medical advice. The fire destroyed the electrical wiring, electrical installations and household articles. A total of eight fire engines and two turntable ladders were used to put it out.

A fire brigade official who was present at the spot said, “We found that the internal firefighting system is working. But we did not use it.” The fire brigade will be conducting an inspection of the internal fire safety systems of the entire building. Deputy Chief Fire Officer H V Girkar said, “We are investigating the cause of the fire. We will also thoroughly check the internal fire fighting system.” Building chairman Kishnendu Ghosh did not respond to calls.

In another incident, A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Thane on Sunday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire broke out on the night of January 5 at around 10:27 PM on the second floor of a building opposite Chhabaiyya Park, Balkum, Thane West. The Disaster Management Cell promptly received information about the incident, triggering a swift response from local authorities.

Upon arrival, the Disaster Management Officer, Chief Fire Officer, and Fire Brigade personnel were on-site, supported by a team from the Disaster Management Cell. Four fire engines and one water tanker were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was completely extinguished by 11:30 PM. The situation was quickly brought under control, and fire brigade personnel, along with Disaster Management Cell staff, ensured the area was secured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents and those in nearby areas are being advised to remain cautious and alert to any further developments.



(With ANI inputs)