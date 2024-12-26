Three others injured after cement structure erected recently comes crashing down

A labourer points to the spot where Afreen was crushed to death

The Nagpada police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after a tank made of concrete collapsed on a nine-year-old girl, resulting in her death, and injured three other individuals.

“We had received information that a tank made of concrete had collapsed in a BMC colony at Siddharth Nagar, Nagpada. An ADR has been registered as Afreen Mansoori died in the incident and three others were injured. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken according to law,” DCP (Zone III), Dattatray Kamble told mid-day.

According to the police, the tank which was constructed by labourers living in the area, collapsed around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. “The tank was built in an under-construction site by labourers living in the area to store water. It was placed at a height of four to five feet. After the incident, Afreen was taken to J J hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for post-mortem analysis,” said an officer.



Afreen Mansoori, the deceased (right) Tarannum Parveen, mother of deceased girl

Tarannum Parveen, 26, said her daughter Afreen was playing near the tank when it collapsed. “We originally hail from Bihar and have come here in search of employment. My husband Amzan had some health-related issues so he went back to Bihar. I stayed here with my daughter Afreen and son Kalam. Today my daughter is dead after coming under the rubble of the tank. She was playing in the nearby area when it collapsed. The tank was built just 10 days ago by the labourers. I am at a loss for words. I only want justice for her,” Tarannum told mid-day.

Tarannum works as a house help in the nearby area, while her husband Amzan worked as a labourer at the construction site where the incident took place. “We all are menial labourers and are daily wage earners. We couldn’t send our daughter to school due to our living conditions, but she was a bright child and always smiled. She took care of her small brother in my absence,” Tarannum added.

The three people injured in the incident were rushed to Fauziya hospital. They have been identified as Minaz Shah, 10, Gulam Mulla, 32, and Nazrana Hussain, 35. “Their condition is said to be stable,” an officer said,

adding that based on the investigation and after recording statements, a decision will be taken on whether an FIR needs to be registered.