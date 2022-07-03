Maharashtra logs 2,962 Covid-19 cases, six fatalities

One more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron has been detected. The 60-year-old woman patient from Mumbai is fully vaccinated. She had tested positive for coronavirus on June 16

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 2,962 Covid-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities.

A day earlier, the state had seen 2,971 cases and five fatalities. Currently, Maharashtra has 22,485 active cases.

The state's public health department bulletin mentioned one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron has been detected. The 60-year-old woman patient from Mumbai is fully vaccinated. She had tested positive for coronavirus on June 16. The patient had only mild symptoms of Covid-19 and recovered in home isolation, it said.

The cumulative tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone up to 64 - 15 in Pune, 34 in Mumbai, four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and three in Raigad.

Mumbai recorded 761 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities while one death each due to Covid-19 was reported from the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune and Gadchiroli districts. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 165 new Covid-19 cases and zero death.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 1.85 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)