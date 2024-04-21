Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: 317 candidates in fray for 11 constituencies, check details for 3rd phase of polls

The nomination forms of 317 candidates in 11 constituencies in state for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 were found to be valid after scrutiny

Sunetra Pawar (L) and Supriya Sule. Pics/X and File

As many as 11 constituencies in Maharashtra will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7, the official said.

As per a release from the state electoral office, there are 21 candidates remaining in Raigad, 46 in Baramati, 35 in Osmanabad, 31 in Latur, 32 in Solapur, 38 in Madha, 25 in Sangli, 21 in Satara, nine in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, 27 in Kolhapur and 32 in Hathkangale, according to the PTI.

A total of 361 candidates had filed their nominations in 11 constituencies, of which 44 had been rejected.

"Friday was the last date of filing of nominations. Scrutiny took place on Sunday and Monday is the last date of withdrawal," the official said, as per the PTI.

The prominent fights are in Baramati, where sitting MP Supriya Sule (NCP-SCP) will take on sister in law Sunetra Pawar (NCP), as well as Kolhapur and Satara, where royal scions Shahu Chhatrapati (Congress) and Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP) are in the fray, respectively, reported the PTI

Union Minister Narayan Rane will contest in Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, while sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil will take on wrestler Chandrahar Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Sangli.

Kolhapur and Satara have the respective royal scions Shahu Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale in the fray as Congress and BJP candidates respectively.

Vishal Patil of the Congress has also filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Sangli. His party is persuading him to withdraw from the race.

Meanwhile, an approximate voter turnout of 61.06 per cent was recorded in Lok Sabha polls held on Friday in Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

The lowest voting was recorded in Nagpur at 54.46 per cent, while it was 69.43 per cent in Gadchiroli-Chimur, 64.08 in Bhandara-Gondiya, 60.35 per cent in Chandrapur and 59.58 per cent in Ramtek, an official told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

