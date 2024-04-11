Maharashtra: Medical officer, his nurse wife booked for amassing 'disproportionate assets'

During their government service, the couple misused their position and collected disproportionate wealth

A case has been registered against a medical officer and his wife posted at a government hospital for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said, reported news agency PTI.

The accused were identified as Dr Vijay Eknath Gavli (57), who is currently serving as a medical officer at the Sub Divisional Hospital at Panvel, and his wife Varsha (54), employed as a staff Nurse with the Sub-district Hospital at Pen (both in Raigad district), an ACB release said, reported PTI.

On September 19, 2018, an offence of demand and acceptance of a bribe was registered against the doctor, it said.

Following that, an inquiry was conducted into the income of the family members for the period from January 2008 to September 2018, and it was found that the couple had collected wealth to the tune of Rs 1,52,40,530 which was more than their known sources of income and hence a case was registered against them, the ACB said, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint filed by the ACB, the couple was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Pen police station on Wednesday, the agency added, reported PTI.

In another case, police have registered a case against a woman and her father in connection with the "unnatural" death of a 29-year-old man, who was in a relationship with her, at their residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district in 2021, an official said, reported PTI.

The FIR against the duo was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a policeman attached to the Manickpur police station in the district, under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The main accused have been identified as Nilesh Khara and his daughter, residents of Manickpur, he said, reported PTI.

The complaint said the victim, Sikandar Mobin Ansari, was a married man. He was in love with the accused woman and used to visit her house regularly. In June 2021, he went there and entered into an argument with the father-daughter duo. During their altercation, the victim, who was allegedly intoxicated, collapsed, he said, reported PTI.

He was rushed to a hospital by his family members who reached the spot, but was declared dead by doctors, the police official said, reported PTI.

His autopsy report from the J J Hospital in Mumbai, where the body was sent, suggested that it was an unnatural death due to head injury. Based on the report, police registered the case against the man and his daughter, the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

(With inputs from PTI)