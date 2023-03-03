Maharashtra: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 58.74 lakh

After his search on the spot and later that of his residence, different drugs, including cocaine, worth Rs 58.74 lakh were recovered, he said

Representation pic

Police officials have arrested a Nigerian national and seized from him drugs worth Rs 58.74 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of the Tulinj police station said acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Detection Cell laid a trap and nabbed the accused, Ide Imannual Ide Paul, 26, on Wednesday after chasing him for some distance in the Pragati Nagar area.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, police probe on

After his search on the spot and later that of his residence, different drugs, including cocaine, worth Rs 58.74 lakh were recovered, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever