Maharashtra: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 58.74 lakh

Updated on: 03 March,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Representation pic


Police officials have arrested a Nigerian national and seized from him drugs worth Rs 58.74 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.


Senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of the Tulinj police station said acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Detection Cell laid a trap and nabbed the accused, Ide Imannual Ide Paul, 26, on Wednesday after chasing him for some distance in the Pragati Nagar area.



After his search on the spot and later that of his residence, different drugs, including cocaine, worth Rs 58.74 lakh were recovered, he said.

