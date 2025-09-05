This new 69.23-km-long independent local train suburban corridor, part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III-B, promises to revolutionise commuting for thousands of Panvel residents who have long been forced to change trains at Kurla or Wadala on the Harbour Line for their journey forward

The project, with a revised completion cost of Rs 12,710.82 crore, will see the construction of a dedicated suburban corridor with connectivity on both sides (Borivli and Virar) at Vasai. Officials from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) confirmed that the project will enhance east-west connectivity, integrating Panvel with the western suburbs and beyond. “It will be a two-pronged line having links to both, the Borivli end and the Vasai end. The proposal has already received a green light from the Maharashtra government’s Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure,” a senior official said.

After years of anticipation and numerous delays, the much-awaited Panvel-Borivli-Vasai local train corridor — a game-changing Central Railway -Western Railway (CR-WR) connector — is soon to come up. This new 69.23-km-long independent local train suburban corridor, part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III-B, promises to revolutionise commuting for thousands of Panvel residents who have long been forced to change trains at Kurla or Wadala on the Harbour Line for their journey forward.

The existing Panvel-Diva-Vasai line will remain untouched, and this route will be independent like the Panvel-Karjat model, offering seamless travel. The entire MUTP III-B initiative, encompassing additional works like the third line between Badlapur-Karjat (32.46 km, at a cost of Rs 1325.02 crore) and the fourth line between Asangaon-Kasara (34.97 km at Rs 871.63 crore), carries an overall budget of Rs 14,907.47 crore.

“Changing trains at Kurla during peak hours is a nightmare. This corridor will save us time and energy,” commuter Ravindra Patil said. The corridor’s strategic design will bypass congested junctions, providing a direct link that could cut travel time significantly. “While the project’s completion will take time, the green light opens up a new era for Mumbai’s suburban rail network. This is a major step towards easing the burden on existing networks and boosting accessibility to northern Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” said a senior official.

Voices

Rajiv Singal, member, Western Railway Mumbai’s Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee

“This will boost the entire region, especially the Bhiwandi area — the Manchester of India. I have been raising this issue for the last two decades.”

Shailesh Goyal, former member, National Railway Users Consultative Committee

“The new Vasai-Panvel suburban corridor will become very convenient for western suburbs passengers to catch trains for Goa and Pune from Panvel. The line will also prove extremely useful for powerloom industry workers in Bhiwandi.”