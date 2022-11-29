×
Maharashtra Police receive more than 11 lakh applications for 18,331 vacancies

Updated on: 29 November,2022 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the wake of such a large number of aspirants trying to log on to the government portal to fill the forms, there were issues like slowing down of the website, but they were rectified

The Maharashtra Police have received more than 11 lakh applications for 18,331 posts of constables, drivers as well as for personnel in the State Reserve Police Force, an official said on Tuesday.


In the wake of such a large number of aspirants trying to log on to the government portal to fill the forms, there were issues like slowing down of the website, but they were rectified, he said.



Many of the job aspirants tried to register on the website till late at night to fill their forms, he said.


Online applications were invited from November 9 and Wednesday is the last day to apply for the jobs, he said.

"Till Monday noon, we received 10.74 lakh applications, but now we can say we have already received more than 11 lakh applications," the official said.

"November 30 is the last day to apply and it seems we will get more applications," he added.

