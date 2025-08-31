Earlier, on August 24, Chief Postmaster General of the Maharashtra Postal Circle, Amitabh Singh, had released a set of four picture postcards titled “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra” along with a special cancellation. These cards, too, were specially designed by Palav, who attended the function

Amid Ganesh festival celebrations, the Maharashtra Postal Circle on Saturday released two picture postcards designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, along with a special cancellation, at the GSB Seva Mandal, the Ministry of Communications said in a release on Sunday.

The postcards were unveiled by Rekha Rizvi, Director of Mumbai GPO, who handed over the first album to R. G. Bhat, Trustee and Chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, according to the news agency ANI.

Earlier, on August 24, Chief Postmaster General of the Maharashtra Postal Circle, Amitabh Singh, had released a set of four picture postcards titled “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra” along with a special cancellation. These cards, too, were specially designed by Palav, who attended the function.

Meanwhile, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal held the Pratham Darshan (first glimpse) of the iconic idol on Sunday evening around 7 pm, drawing thousands of devotees.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal Chairman Babasaheb Sudam Kambale, Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salavi, Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Yadagiri Nyalapelli, Asstt. Director (PSR) Maharashtra Circle and Philatelist Ashwini Manjure were present on the occasion, as per the news agency ANI.

Amitabh Singh, Chief PMG of the Maharashtra Circle, extended his greetings to all devotees of Lord Ganesha and philatelists across Maharashtra and Goa.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival, as per ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

Union Minister JP Nadda visits Ganpati pandals in Mumbai

Amid the grand Ganeshotsav celebrations, BJP President JP Nadda visited Ganpati pandals in Mumbai on Sunday. He said he sought blessings for the country's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership from Lord Ganesha.

While speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "I am privileged to come to Mumbai and listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. We all know Lord Ganesh is the god of wisdom and intellect who removes obstacles in one's life. "It is a privilege for me to visit the city during the Ganesh festival."

Nadda was accompanied by Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state BJP President Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

During his visit to the pandals, the Union Minister recalled that Lokmanya Tilak launched the public celebrations of the Ganesh festival in 1893, which later played a significant role in the freedom movement.

(With ANI inputs)