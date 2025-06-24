Breaking News
Maharashtra: Robber held for stealing Rs 40 lakh in cash, jewellery

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Mahesh Ghag alias Vicky was held from Chiplun for the theft that took place on Thursday, the officer said, adding that stolen valuables were recovered from his house. The victims, a 73-year-old woman and her husband, were travelling from Indore to Lonavala, the police said

Representation pic

A history-sheeter on bail was arrested in a joint operation of the railway police and crime branch for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery cumulatively worth Rs 40 lakh from an elderly couple onboard the Indore-Daund Express, a police officer said on Monday.

Mahesh Ghag alias Vicky was held from Chiplun for the theft that took place on Thursday, the officer said, adding that stolen valuables were recovered from his house. The victims, a 73-year-old woman and her husband, were travelling from Indore to Lonavala, the police said.


“The woman realised she had been robbed when the train reached Kalyan station on Friday. She had placed the bag containing pearl necklaces, diamond-studded bangles, rings, gold watches, chains and cash beneath her pillow. After she approached us, teams of the Kalyan railway police and Mumbai Crime Branch began a probe,” the officer said.


“CCTV camera footage from Kalyan railway station showed a man getting off the train hurriedly in a suspicious manner. We realised the man was Mahesh Ghag,” the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

