For two of six students in Mumbai division who scored a perfect 100 per cent, SSC year was not all work and no play

Purva Londhe, Parle Tilak English medium school; (right) Sania Phatak, Mahatma Phule School for Academics and Sports

Listen to this article Maharashtra SSC results 2023: And they danced their way to success x 00:00

It is often believed that students who get top scores study all the time, but that’s not true. I scored 100 per cent after studying consistently, and enjoyed life,” said Sania Phatak, one of the six SSC students in Mumbai division who scored a perfect 100 per cent.

Two of them spoke to mid-day. One of them, Purva Londhe is from Parle Tilak English medium school in Vile Parle while Phatak is from Mahatma Phule School for Academics and Sports in Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the girls are learning classical dance which they practised along with their SSC studies. Londhe said, “I was expecting above 95 per cent. Most of the papers went well thanks to my habit of studying consistently and not relying on last minute revision. I also passed the Bharatnatyam Visharad exam with distinction from the Tanjavur nritya shala. Thanks to dance, there was no stress. And I enjoyed both dance and studies. I haven’t decided what I want to pursue for higher studies, but I will opt for the Science stream in junior college.”

Phatak said, “Kathak helped me balance my life. I often went out with my friends. All these things led to a stress-free life. I did expect a good score but scoring 100 per cent was totally unexpected. I am very happy. I will opt for Science and prepare for JEE main. I want to pursue computer engineering later.”