Maharashtra SSC results 2023: How toppers triumphed against all odds

From overcoming jitters to overcoming serious health conditions, these achievers revealed to mid-day what it takes to reach the top

73.20%: Hardik Manish Rathod

Rustomjee International School, Situation: Underwent major surgery

Hardik had to undergo major spine surgery in September last year, and since then he had taken complete bed rest for three to four months. Manish, Hardik’s father, said, “He wasn’t even allowed to sit after his surgery. He was in too much pain. It took him time to get back to his studies. He wanted to join the merchant navy, but due to his condition, he cannot do that. It was his dream. We thought this would dampen his mood. But he came back and appeared for the exam in March. The best part was he was never anxious or nervous.”

Hardik said, “I cannot join the merchant navy. But my performance has only encouraged me. I want to pursue law. I will opt for Commerce.”

99.60%: Anvita Thakur

Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar

“I was very nervous until I saw my results online. I was expecting 95 per cent. This one is for my parents and teachers. I will opt for the Science stream for now at either Ruparel or Ruia College. I’ll decide on the rest later. I haven’t taught about it so far.”

99.80%: Dhruvi Adhiya

Rustomjee International School, Dahisar West

“I am thankful to my school teachers and my parents, who supported me through thick and thin. I was very nervous and anxious initially. I was expecting to score above 90 per cent, 95 at the max. I am very happy. I want to study commerce and become a CA because I enjoy maths. I believe in hard work, which helped me. My parents kept motivating me.”

88%: Mayank Sharma

Rustomjee International School Condition: Cerebral palsy

Mayank’s father Harish told mid-day, “He was very nervous, anxious and excited. Despite the challenges posed by his incurable condition, Meningomyelocele,

resulting in bladder and bowel incontinence, the school has played a tremendous role in caring for Mayank and ensuring his well-being. Their inclusive approach and compassionate environment have allowed him to thrive academically. I am particularly thankful to Rustomjee International School and the entire staff for their wholehearted acceptance of Mayank when other schools denied him admission.”

Harish added, “There are many other complications that Mayank faces. When my son walks, he cannot balance himself properly. He has always been an average student, scoring in the 60s range. This an unexpected and sweet surprise.”