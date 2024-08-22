Maharashtra: Transporters want new driver literacy rule to be rolled back

Warn the circular could worsen driver shortage and disrupt hazardous material supply chain

India’s truck driver shortage is estimated to be between 22-25 per cent

Transporters in the state have called for a rollback of a new circular on the literacy levels of transport drivers ferrying hazardous material, issued exclusively in Maharashtra. They argue that the measure could lead to a shortage of drivers and disrupt the supply chain.

“The recently issued Government Resolution (GR) mandates that drivers must possess specific educational qualifications, including the ability to read and write in one of the Indian languages as well as in English. This could exacerbate the ongoing nationwide shortage of drivers, particularly for those transporting hazardous and dangerous chemicals,” said the chairman - the core committee, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

“At present, there is an elaborate process in place. Drivers responsible for transporting hazardous goods must complete a mandatory three-day training program at a government-recognised training institute, receive a certificate, and have it validated before they are allowed to drive,” he explained. “The supply chain for hazardous goods is running smoothly across the country. Enforcing the GR exclusively in Maharashtra, and not elsewhere, could have potentially negative consequences and lead to a further shortage of drivers,” he added.

Already facing shortage

According to industry reports, the shortage of truck drivers in India is estimated to be between 22-25 per cent, with the situation being more acute in specialised areas such as the transportation of hazardous chemicals. “Imposing additional educational qualifications and mandatory training requirements will likely discourage new drivers from entering the profession and may prompt existing drivers to seek more lucrative opportunities elsewhere,” said Amritlal Madan, president of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

“The shortage of drivers directly affects the efficiency and reliability of supply chains. Given the critical nature of transporting hazardous chemicals, any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for various industries, including manufacturing, oxygen production, industrial chemicals and gases, pharmaceuticals, and energy. While the new guidelines aim to enhance safety, they could significantly decrease the number of qualified drivers, disrupting supply chains and impacting the economy,” AIMTC Chairman GR Shanmugappa added.

High illiteracy levels

Majority of drivers are illiterate and have limited access to training and education. Those from rural or economically disadvantaged backgrounds may not have easy access to the required educational qualifications or the resources to attend mandatory training courses. This additional barrier reduces the pool of eligible drivers. While Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar was unavailable for comment. Transport department officials said they will discuss the matter with the association to gather their views.

How safety is ensured at present

>> Drivers responsible for transporting hazardous goods must complete a mandatory three-day training program at a government-recognised training institute

>> Upon successful completion, they receive a certification, which must be uploaded to the Sarathi portal

>> Only after this training and certificate validation is the necessary endorsement added to the driver's license by the RTO, making them eligible to legally transport hazardous materials

>> In addition to initial training, owners of hazardous goods must provide their drivers with annual refresher training to ensure they remain well-versed in the latest road safety protocols and best practices for handling hazardous materials

>> Operators should ensure their drivers are thoroughly trained and skilled in handling all aspects of transporting hazardous goods, maintaining the highest levels of safety and compliance

