Mumbai-Mangalore Matsyagandha Express passenger on whose head ceiling of 3AC coach fell, says urgent need for upgrade

The roof of the coach that nearly collapsed on the commuter, Train staff inspect the fallen roof

Listen to this article I survived, but this is a big risk to all commuters on this train: Mumbai-Mangalore Matsyagandha Express survivor x 00:00

A commuter escaped unhurt after the ceiling of a 3AC coach of the iconic 26-year-old Matsyagandha Express train fell on his head. Commuter associations have lamented the pitiable condition of the train, calling for its upgradation and replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recently, I was travelling from Mumbai to Mangalore on Matsyagandha Express and for a comfortable journey I bought a 3AC ticket. During the journey, I got down at Chiplun station to get biscuits and water and as I entered the coach again, the ceiling sheets in the passage of the train fell over my head. I quickly ducked and was saved by a few inches. The sheets could have hurt my head badly, had I not ducked in time,” passenger Chinmay Kole said.

“Looking at passenger safety, it is high time the Railways upgrade the coaches of Matsyagandha Express with LHB ones. The coach I was travelling was Coach B1 (WGACCN 156115). The coaches have become old and there is a complete lack of maintenance. This has also been the demand of many passengers and even the local Member of Parliament from Udipi Kota Srinivas Poojary has written a letter to Railways regarding the upgrade,” Kole said.

“Today, I got saved, but it becomes a safety risk to all passengers travelling onboard the train and such an incident could seriously hurt someone or even take his life. The Railways should take passenger safety seriously,” he added.

“The Matsyagandha Express has long been an essential service for commuters, tourists, and traders along the West Coast of India. Despite its importance, the train’s coaches have deteriorated over time, and passengers have repeatedly requested an upgrade to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. These LHB coaches offer superior safety features, improved passenger comfort, and reduced maintenance issues,” Akshay Mahapadi, passenger association member, said.

“Upgrading the Matsyagandha Express with these modern rakes will not only enhance the overall travel experience but also contribute to the safety and efficiency of this critical service. I kindly request that Southern Railway take immediate action to prioritise the allocation of new LHB rakes for the Matsyagandha Express. This would not only demonstrate your commitment to passenger satisfaction but also boost the reputation of the Southern Railway as a forward-thinking and customer-centric organisation,” he added.

Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikmangaluru Shri. Kota Srinivasa Poojary had also demanded LHB coaches for Matsygandha Express during his meeting with the minister of Railways in July 2024. “The Matsyagandha Express holds significant historical and sentimental value, having been inaugurated on the day the Konkan Railway was dedicated to the nation by the late honorable Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It continues to be a matter of pride for the people along the west coast of India. While the train celebrated its silver jubilee last year with enthusiasm, the ongoing dissatisfaction with the aging ICF coaches persists among passengers,” Poojary said in the letter.

The primary maintenance of the train is with Thiruvananthapuram Central Coaching Depot Officer with Southern Railway, and they have been informed multiple times about it. Railway officials said that the process of converting trains to LHB is a continuous process and all trains will eventually be converted into LHB versions.