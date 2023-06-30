Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Two policemen killed three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon

Maharashtra: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon

Updated on: 30 June,2023 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place on Erandol-Kasoda Road around 8.30 pm on Thursday

Maharashtra: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon
x
00:00

Two police personnel were killed and their three colleagues suffered injuries after a big tree collapsed on their vehicle in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, an official told news agency PTI on Friday. 


The incident took place on Erandol-Kasoda Road around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said.


The deceased, identified as Assistant Police Inspector Sudarshan Datir (36) and Police Naik Ajay Choudhary (38), were posted at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jalgaon police force, he said.


The incident occurred when an EOW team was on its way for investigation in a case, the police official said.

"When the police vehicle was passing through the Anjani dam area, a huge, old tamarind tree collapsed on it. Five police personnel who were travelling in it sustained serious injuries," the official told PTI, adding that Datir and Choudhary were declared dead later.

The three injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Jalgaon, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered.

Jalgaon is located more than 400 km from Mumbai.

In another incident, a man was found dead on the footpath outside a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane city, police told news agency PTI on Friday.

A man identified as Mukeshsingh Chouhan (36) was found dead outside the shuttered shop on Thursday night, an official from Thane Nagar police station told PTI.

The body has since been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death has been registered, he said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

jalgaon maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK