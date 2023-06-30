Maharashtra: Two policemen killed, three injured as tree falls on their vehicle in Jalgaon

The incident took place on Erandol-Kasoda Road around 8.30 pm on Thursday

Two police personnel were killed and their three colleagues suffered injuries after a big tree collapsed on their vehicle in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Assistant Police Inspector Sudarshan Datir (36) and Police Naik Ajay Choudhary (38), were posted at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jalgaon police force, he said.

The incident occurred when an EOW team was on its way for investigation in a case, the police official said.

"When the police vehicle was passing through the Anjani dam area, a huge, old tamarind tree collapsed on it. Five police personnel who were travelling in it sustained serious injuries," the official told PTI, adding that Datir and Choudhary were declared dead later.

The three injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Jalgaon, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered.

Jalgaon is located more than 400 km from Mumbai.

In another incident, a man was found dead on the footpath outside a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane city, police told news agency PTI on Friday.

A man identified as Mukeshsingh Chouhan (36) was found dead outside the shuttered shop on Thursday night, an official from Thane Nagar police station told PTI.

The body has since been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death has been registered, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)