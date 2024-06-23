Orange alert issued for Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for Tuesday and Wednesday

Pedestrians brave the rain at Haji Ali junction. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week x 00:00

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds, increased rainfall activity is expected over parts of Maharashtra in the next five days. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the same period, an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for Tuesday and Wednesday, and a red alert for

Sindhudurg district.

Mumbaikars can expect thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places. The city remained overcast and humid on Sunday. Colaba recorded rainfall of 23 mm till 7.30 pm, while Santacruz recorded 15 mm during the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane recorded 13 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening. The weather department has warmed that Thane can get heavy (64.5 to 115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad, on the other hand, will witness heavy to very heavy rains beginning today (Monday) and extending till Wednesday.

Abhijit Modak from the Konkan weather blog said, “A surge in rain activity after June 24 is likely. Mumbai’s day temperatures are high due to the lack of heavy rain since June 9.”

40-50 kmph

Expected wind speeds