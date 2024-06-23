Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra weather update Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week

Updated on: 24 June,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Orange alert issued for Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for Tuesday and Wednesday

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week

Pedestrians brave the rain at Haji Ali junction. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
x
00:00

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds, increased rainfall activity is expected over parts of Maharashtra in the next five days. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the same period, an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for Tuesday and Wednesday, and a red alert for 
Sindhudurg district.


Mumbaikars can expect thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places. The city remained overcast and humid on Sunday. Colaba recorded rainfall of 23 mm till 7.30 pm, while Santacruz recorded 15 mm during the same period.


Thane recorded 13 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening. The weather department has warmed that Thane can get heavy (64.5 to 115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad, on the other hand, will witness heavy to very heavy rains beginning today (Monday) and extending till Wednesday.


Abhijit Modak from the Konkan weather blog said, “A surge in rain activity after June 24 is likely. Mumbai’s day temperatures are high due to the lack of heavy rain since June 9.” 

40-50 kmph
Expected wind speeds 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raigad maharashtra mumbai heavy rains mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK