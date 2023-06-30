Breaking News
Maharashtra weather update: Konkan division records 72.2 mm rain in 24 hours

Updated on: 30 June,2023 06:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Konkan division recorded an average 72.2 mm shower in 24 hours, an official said

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Key Highlights

  1. Thane received 81.90 mm, Palghar 73.60 mm, Raigad 66.00 mm, Ratnagiri 75.90 mm and Sindhudurg 66.80 mm rain during the day
  2. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan on Saturday
  3. IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Sunday

The Konkan division recorded an average 72.2 mm shower in 24 hours, an official said.


The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan on Saturday.


As per an official release, Thane district recorded 81.9 mm shower in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on June 30. The division has so far received a total of 460.80 mm of rains since January.


Thane received 81.90 mm, Palghar 73.60 mm, Raigad 66.00 mm, Ratnagiri 75.90 mm and Sindhudurg 66.80 mm rain during the day.

Thane city received 59.94 mm rainfall between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm, stated Thane Municipal Corporation.

The city has recorded 633.92 mm rainfall since January, while last year it had received 323 mm during the same period, it stated.

The neighbouring Palghar district received an average of 69.97 mm rain in 24 hours, an official said.

IMD has also predicted moderate rainfall for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Sunday.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

konkan maharashtra mumbai weather Weather thane mumbai palghar

