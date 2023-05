A passer-by on Sunday evening spotted the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in Talasari area and alerted local police, they said

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman, boyfriend commit suicide in Palghar x 00:00

A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend allegedly ended their lives in Maharashtra's Palghar district after entering into a "suicide pact" as they feared their families would not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.

A passer-by on Sunday evening spotted the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in Talasari area and alerted local police, they said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem, Talasari police station house officer said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man who assaulted, robbed woman on train held

The duo had a constant fear that their families might not accept their relationship. They entered into a "suicide pact" and allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in the hill area, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from Palghar rural police control room told PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.