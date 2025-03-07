Upon arrival, the Forest Department took custody of the leopard and, with the assistance of RESQ CT, safely transferred her into a transport cage

Forest Department took custody of the leopard

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Young female leopard rescued near Pavana Lake in Lonavala x 00:00

A sub-adult female leopard, weighing approximately 27 kg, was reported stranded on a tree near Pavana Lake at around 8:00 AM. Prakash Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Vadgaon-Maval, promptly informed the RESQ Charitable Trust team. However, before their arrival, local residents had attempted to capture the leopard in an unsafe manner using ropes and nets, resulting in 6 people sustaining minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The leopard had climbed a tree for safety as maybe it was startled by something. Given time and space, it would have left on its own. However, when it descended, locals restrained it using ropes and nets, a dangerous method that could have harmed both the animal and the people involved,” explained ACF Mangesh Tatte Patil, Pune Forest Department.

Upon arrival, the Forest Department took custody of the leopard and, with the assistance of RESQ CT, safely transferred her into a transport cage. The ropes were immediately removed, but one was tightly wound around her abdomen, requiring medical intervention.

Medical Treatment and Current Condition

The leopard was admitted to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan for further examination. The tightly wound rope was carefully removed, and she was administered anti-shock treatment along with necessary medical care.

Providing an update, Neha Panchamiya, Founder and President of RESQ Charitable Trust, stated, “The leopard is stable and under observation at the Wildlife Transit Centre. She has minor injuries but no critical health concerns. Our team is monitoring her closely and will ensure she receives the necessary care before determining the next steps in coordination with the Forest Department.”

Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Direct Intervention

Expressing concern over the incident, Mahadev Mohite, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune Division, issued a strong advisory: “The public must refrain from attempting to capture wildlife without proper training and equipment. In such situations, immediate reporting to the Forest Department or trained rescue teams is crucial to ensure safety for both people and animals.”

The Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust urge citizens to report wildlife-related incidents immediately and avoid direct intervention, which can escalate risks.