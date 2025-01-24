The BMC will undertake the work of repairing a leakage which surfaced in Malad from Friday 10.30 pm to Saturday 8 am

Representational pic

Listen to this article Malad and Goregaon areas of Mumbai will face a 10-hour water cut starting today x 00:00

Following a leakage in the 1,200-mm diameter water line at Malad (West), parts of Malad and Goregaon (West) sections have been closed on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work of repairing the leakage will continue from Friday 10.30 pm to Saturday 8 am.

The leakage has been reported in the water channel at the Liberty Hydel project in Malad West.

Water supply to the following areas has been cut off owing to the repair work:

1) Malad West - Ambujwadi, Ajmi Nagar, and Jankalyan Nagar.

2) Goregaon West - Unnat Nagar, Bangur Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Motilal Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Ram Mandir Marg.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to the residents of these areas to use water judiciously and cooperate with the civic authorities.

The collapse of water management in Mumbai, MMR

While global cities are looking for solutions for drought years amid the rising threat of global warming and uncertain climate changes, cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are struggling to meet current-day water supply needs. As the monsoon season ends, dams and rivers supplying water to MMR are overflowing. While this is a good sign, there is still no certainty that cities in MMR, considered engines of growth, will get water without any supply cuts. MMR, with a population of around 2.6 crore, is already facing a shortage of at least 950 million litres (15 per cent) for the daily requirement.

Though the water requirement of MMR is projected to double by 2050, the administration feels that the condition is not so intense. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, “As of today, all dams are almost 100 per cent full and with that we will manage supply for the next 10 months, up to July (2025) end. There isn't a panic situation regarding water supply.” Gagrani is right. Going by the chart of current water supply as per population, the BMC and the Navi Mumbai and Thane civic bodies have been supplying 200 litres or more water per person per day, which is more than the national norms of 135 litres for buildings and 55 litres for slums.