Malad man, suspected of killing wife, altered CCTV footage, say Mumbai Police

Murder suspect Drayson D’sa

Drayson D’sa, suspected of murdering his wife Chitra and seriously injuring his elder brother Damien, may have manipulated the CCTV cameras outside his house before going on the run, the police suspect.

Chitra and Damien were found dead in their residence in Evershine Nagar, Malad on Friday morning. Drayson, who has been missing since the incident, is the prime suspect and the Bangur Nagar police have launched a manhunt for him.

“We examined CCTV camera footage around the D’sa residence and found an eight-minute gap in the recording. The camera had gone offline for this period of time and we suspect that D’sa rebooted it, and escaped in the time it took for it to be operational again,” said an officer with the Bangur Nagar police station.

Other cameras, too, have failed to yield clues. “Having grown up in the area, Drayson would have been familiar with all the CCTV cameras there and we believe he used this knowledge to his advantage,” said the officer.