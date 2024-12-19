A 65-year-old man from Kalyan has been booked for allegedly throwing acid on his 29-year-old son-in-law after a dispute over their honeymoon plans. The man remains absconding, and the police have launched a manhunt.

Pic/ Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Man booked for throwing acid on son-in-law over honeymoon dispute in Kalyan x 00:00

The Bazarpeth police in Kalyan have booked a 65-year-old man, Zaki Khotal, for allegedly throwing acid on his 29-year-old son-in-law, Ibaad Falke, following a petty argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khotal had recently married off his daughter to Falke. The couple was planning their honeymoon and had chosen Kashmir as their destination. However, Khotal reportedly insisted they undertake an Islamic sacred pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia instead.

The police stated that Khotal allegedly demanded the annulment of the marriage after Falke insisted on going to Kashmir for the honeymoon. This argument had been ongoing for several days.

On Wednesday, a similar dispute occurred between Khotal and Falke. Later that evening, at around 7:45 pm, Falke left his house on his bike and headed toward Asha Towers, at Agra Road.

While standing outside the tower, a bike approached him with Khotal as the rider. Khotal allegedly threatened to kill Falke and, moments later, threw a significant amount of acid on Falke's face and body.

Falke screamed in pain as his skin burned. Nearby residents informed his family, who rushed him to Apex Hospital in Kalyan West.

Atul Zende, DCP Zone 3, confirmed that Khotal is still absconding. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend him.



Khotal has been booked under sections 124 (1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation with death threat), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.